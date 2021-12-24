IND vs SA: Virat Kohli trains hard ahead of Boxing Day Test; See pics
Image: Koo@ViratKohli
Team India captain Virat Kohli was seen training hard ahead of the upcoming Boxing Day Test match against South Africa.
Image: Koo@ViratKohli
In this image, he can be seen having some fielding practice, with Wriddhiman Saha looking on.
Image: Koo@ViratKohli
Kohli will only lead the country in the Test format from now onwards after BCCI stripped him of the captaincy in the ODI format.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
In the series against South Africa, the 33-year old will hope to score his 71st century and add to the tally of 7801 runs he has scored in Test cricket.
Image: Koo@ViratKohli
The Indian Test captain has smacked a staggering 27 centuries and 27 fifties in 97 matches, at an outstanding average of 50.65.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The last time the two sides met was in 2019 when the Proteas toured India and Kohli smacked his highest score (254) in Test cricket.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli is one century away from breaking Ricky Ponting's record of scoring the most centuries as captain in international cricket.
Image: Twitter@BCCI