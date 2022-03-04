IND vs SL: 4 Records Virat Kohli broke in his 100th Test
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli becomes the sixth Indian batter and 33rd overall to score 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket.
Image: PTI
This record sees him join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli is the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests, a list that includes notable players such as Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Harbhajan and Sehwag.
Image: BCCI
The 33-year old is the first cricketer to play 100 Tests after its franchise T20 league was launched.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The Delhi-born batter is the only Indian to play more than 90 T20Is and 100 Test matches.
Image: Instagram@IndianCricketTeam
Virat Kohli scored 45 runs on his 100th Test from 76 deliveries before he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya in the 44th over.
Image: PTI
The 33-year old received a special cap from coach Rahul Dravid before the match to celebrate the occasion of his landmark 100th Test.
Image: Twitter@BCCI