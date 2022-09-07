Suraj Alva
Sep 07 ,2022
IND vs SL: 4 Team India players who put in poor performances in Asia Cup 2022
Image: Indian Cricket team/instagram
KL Rahul comeback to the Indian team can be called a major disappointment haing failed to make big scored during the tournament so far.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
KL Rahul best knock of 36 runs came against Hong Kong, while in the other three matches he had scores of 0, 28 and 6
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
In absence of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the responsibility of picking up majority of wickets. However the pacer failed to deliver in last three matches.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
After a four wicket burst against Pakistan in the first match, the experienced pacer took just 2 wickets in next three. He even leaked runs in last two matches
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
Arshdeep Singh has come under immense criticism after his drop catch against Pakistan that ended India's unbeaten run in the tournament.
Image: AP
The left arm pacer only picked up 4 wickets in the tournament but most importantly failed to defend runs in the final overs despite being death over specialist.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
Hardik Pandya failed to replicate the performance from the opening match as a result of which India struggled to score runs in death overs.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
Hardik Pandya performance in the last two matches has not been great scoring 0 and 17 runs respectively as a result of which India failed to post huge total
Image: Indian Cricket Team/instagram
