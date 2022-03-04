IND vs SL: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli in felicitation for 100th Test; See pics
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli was presented with a special souvenir to mark his 100th Test match before the first game against Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma to the felicitation ceremony, which took place at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli was gifted the special memento by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid in presence of his teammates and family members.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has become the 12th Indian player to make 100 Test match appearances for the country.
Image: BCCI