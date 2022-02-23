IND vs SL: India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will captain India during the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The 1st T20I is slated to be held on February 25 at 7:30 pm IST.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan is likely to retain his place as an opener in absence of vice-captain KL Rahul.
Image: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad could get another opportunity given that he played just one game against West Indies and couldn't score many runs.
Image: IPL
Shreyas Iyer is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI. With Kohli not part of Sri Lanka series, Iyer will be expected to play an anchor's role.
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson will most likely don the wicketkeeping gloves in absence of Rishabh Pant. Samson is making his India comeback after a long time.
Image: IPL
Venkatesh Iyer will continue to be part of Indian team management's plans as he is a perfect fit for the middle-order player who can both bat and ball.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is making a comeback after a long time and he is expected to get some game time against Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Harshal Patel will most likely retain his place in the starting XI given his brilliant performance against West Indies.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to play against Sri Lanka in absence of Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out due to an injury.
Image: BCCI
Ravi Bishnoi has impressed one and all with his performance in his maiden international series and will likely be part of the XI against SL.
Image: BCCI
Avesh Khan is expected to get another opportunity after an impressive debut against West Indies on Sunday.
Image: BCCI