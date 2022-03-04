IND vs SL: India's predicted playing XI for 1st Test
Rohit Sharma will be leading the Test team for the first time as a full-time skipper and will also open the innings with Mayank Agarwal likely to be his opening partner.
With Chesteshwar Pujara dropped from the team the No 3 spot is up for grabs. Shreyas Iyer could likely get the nod ahead of Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari following an impressive display in his debut series against New Zealand.
Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test and the former skipper who will be batting at No 4 will look to end his century drought and make the match even extra special for himself.
With Ajinkya Rahane no longer in the team, Hanuma Vihari will be battling Shubman Gill for the middle-order spot. With all the hard work put in the past three years, Vihari could get the nod either in the middle order or for the No 3 spot.
Rishabh Pant will be donning the gloves behind the wicket after being rested for the T20I series. He will look to shake off the rust and get some runs under his belt.
Ravichandran Ashwin will pair up with the returning Ravindra Jadeja and will be handling the spin department against Sri Lanka.
Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain for the series and will also lead the bowling attack. He will have Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj for the company as the trio are likely to be India's pace attack in the 1st Test.
