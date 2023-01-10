Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 10 ,2023
IND vs SL: India's Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka
Image: bcci.tv
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad for in the ODI series vs Sri Lanka after being rested for the T20I series.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill is most likely to open the innings alongside captain Rohit in the 1st ODI.
Image: AP
Former skipper Virat Kohli hit his 72nd ODI century in the last ODI match he played and will bat at his usual no. 3 position.
Image: AP
During the pre-match press conference, Rohit dropped major hints that Shreyas Iyer will play in the ODI series. He was India's top ODI run-scorer in 2022.
Image: AP
KL Rahul is expected to bat at no. 5 of India in the ODI series vs SL. He was recently removed from the vice-captaincy position.
Image: AP
Hardik Pandya will be Rohit's deputy in the series, alongside being the lead allrounder for Team India.
Image: bcci.tv
Axar Patel is expected to be the spin-bowling allrounder for India in the ODI series.
Image: bcci.tv
Kuldeep Yadav is most likely to be India's key spinner in the 50-over assignment.
Image: bcci.tv
Coming on the back of a great run, speedster Mohammed Siraj is expected to retain his place in the playing XI.
Image: AP
Young pacer Arshdeep Singh is also in line to get an extended run in the ODIs.
Image: bcci.tv
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is also likely to get an extended run in ODIs, keeping in mind the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.
Image: AP
