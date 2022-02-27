IND vs SL: Ishan out, Sanju to keep wickets? India's Predicted Playing XI for 3rd T20I
Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to open the innings during the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka. He scored 44 runs in the series opener, while returned on 1 in the 2nd T20I.
Mayank Agarwal is the only opener available for India in the absence of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. He is likely to open with Rohit.
Shreyas Iyer is the highest run-scorer of the series, having hit 57* and 74^ runs in both matches. He will be looking to continue his stellar form in the 3rd T20I.
Sanju Samson is likely to don the wicketkeeping gloves as Kishan suffered a blow in his head in the 2nd T20I and is expected to be rested.
Ravindra Jadeja hit 45* runs off 18 balls in the 2nd T20I and has also picked up two wickets in the series. He is likely to bat at no. 5 for India.
Fast-bowling allrounder Venkatesh Iyer has picked up two wickets in the series, after impressing everyone in the series against West Indies. He is expected to retain his place on Sunday.
Deepak Hooda played both matches of the series and will be expected to retain his place in the Indian squad for the 3rd T20I.
Harshal Patel leaked 52 runs after bowling four overs in the 2nd T20I and picked up one wicket. He will look to get back to ball economically in the final T20I.
Rohit Sharma might give youngster Avesh Khan a go in the playing XI as the Men in Blue have already won the match. Avesh made his international debut in the 3rd T20I against West Indies.
Jasprit Bumrah was the most impressive bowler for India in the 2nd T20I by returning with the figures of 1/24. He is likely to retain his place.
Ravi Bishnoi might feature in the final T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday as India already have the series in their bag.
