IND vs SL: Key records that could be broken in 1st Test
Virat Kohli is all set to become the 12th Indian player to make 100 Test appearances for his country.
Ravichandran Ashwin is just five wickets away from becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He currently has 430 wickets.
Virat Kohli is just one ton away from becoming the player with the second-most number of international centuries. He currently has 70 centuries.
Virat Kohli needs 38 more runs to become the sixth India batter to complete 8000 runs in Test cricket.
Dhananjaya de Silva needs six fours to complete 300 fours in Test cricket. He currently has 294 maximums.
Jasprit Bumrah is seven scalps away from completing 300 wickets across formats. He currently has 293 wickets.
