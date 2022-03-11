IND vs SL: Team India sweat it out in the nets ahead of Bengaluru Pink ball Test
Image: Twitter@BCCI
After leading the team to victory in the first Test, Team India's new Test captain Rohit Sharma was seen practising in the nets.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah had a relatively quiet role in the first Test as most of the damage was done by the spinning unit.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Axar Patel, who was included in the squad for the second Test was spotted in the nets and is likely to replace Jayant Yadav.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
After scoring 33 runs in the first Test, Mayank Agarwal will be aiming to stay at the crease for a bit longer.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Jayant Yadav's relatively quiet performance in the first Test is likely to see him dropped as he bowled just 17 overs and picked up no wickets.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Alongside vice-captain Bumrah, Mohammed Shami will have a vital role to play in leading the pace attack for the pink-ball Test.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With the pink ball Test likely to have more lateral movement, Mohammed Siraj could be included in the squad despite not playing the first Test.
Image: Twitter@BCCI