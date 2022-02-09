IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: 8 interesting records that could be broken tonight
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli needs one more ton to become the second-highest international century-maker in the world. He currently has 70 centuries.
Image: BCCI
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is just five maximums away from reaching the 250-six mark in the ODIs. Only three players are ahead of Sharma in the rankings.
Image: BCCI
India's vice-captain KL Rahul is just 37 runs away from reaching the 6000-run mark in international cricket.
Image: BCCI
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is just one run away from reaching 3000 runs in international cricket.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is just 33 runs away from surpassing Alan Border as the second-highest run-scorer against West Indies across formats.
Image: BCCI
West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran is just one maximum away from completing 100 international sixes across formats.
Image: Twitter
India vice-captain KL Rahul is six boundaries away from completing 600 fours across formats.
Image: BCCI
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is five boundaries away from completing 150 fours in ODI cricket.
Image: ICC