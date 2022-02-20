IND vs WI: 4 Key battles that could decide the outcome of 3rd T20I
Image: bcci.tv
Roston Chase has dismissed Rohit Sharma in both the T20Is of the series so far. The battle between both cricketers will be interesting to watch.
Image: bcci.tv
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Nicholas Pooran on the individual score of 62 runs in the 2nd T20I. Pooran has hit half-centuries in both the T20Is and Bhuvneshwar will be looking to dismiss Pooran early during Sunday's match.
Image: bcci.tv
Youngster Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Brandon King in the last match on 9 runs and fans will be waiting to watch both players battle it out on Sunday.
Image: bcci.tv
Harshal Patel dismissed Odean Smith in the first T20I. Smith was one of the top performers in the ODI series but is yet to fire in the 20-over format.
Image: bcci.tv