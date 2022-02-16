IND vs WI: 4 Key battles to look forward to in 1st T20I between India & West Indies
Image- bcci.tv
1. Kohli vs Joseph- Alzari Joseph dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the ODI series, including a duck in the 3rd ODI. Kohli will look to play well against the youngster in the 1st T20I, and it will be an interesting battle to watch.
2. Prasidh Krishna vs Jason Holder- Prasidh has already dismissed Holder twice in ODI series, who is one of top performers from the visiting side both in bowling and batting departments. Their battle will be interesting to watch.
3. Siraj vs Hope- Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Caribbean opener, Shai Hope, twice in the ODI series and will be looking to do so in the 1st T20I. Fans will be much excited to watch their battle.
4. Suryakumar vs Allen- Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century for India in the 2nd ODI and was latter dismissed on 64 by Fabian Allen. Allen again dismissed the former in the 3rd ODI, which promises their clash on Wednesday to be a great one.
