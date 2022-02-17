IND vs WI: 4 Players who shone in 1st T20I against West Indies
Image: bcci.tv
Nicholas Pooran played a knock of 61 runs off 43 balls with the help of four fours and five sixes, taking West Indies' total across the 150 runs mark.
Image: bcci.tv
21-years-old Ravi Bishnoi returned with the figures of 2/17 in four overs in his debut match for India, helping the team to restrict the Caribbean side at 157/7 in 20 overs.
Image: bcci.tv
Skipper Rohit Sharma gave the Men in Blue a solid start by hitting a quickfire knock of 40 runs in 19 balls with four fours and three sixes.
Image: bcci.tv
Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 34 runs off 18 balls as India earned the victory in the second-last over. Venkatesh Iyer also remained unbeaten at the other end on 24 runs off 13 balls.
Image: bcci.tv