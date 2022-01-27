IND vs WI: 5 names that surprised everyone in the ODI squad
Image: BCCI
Ravi Bishnoi has received his maiden Team India call-up for the T20I series against West Indies. His inclusion in the T20I squad has come as a surprise for many.
Image: BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav has been recalled to the ODI squad after a gap of over six months. Yadav has played 65 ODI matches and has 107 wickets to his name.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Hooda has also received his maiden international call-up for the ODI series against WI. He has been included because of his performance in the domestic circuit.
Image: PTI
Avesh Khan has been added to the ODI and T20I squads for the WI series because of his amazing performance in IPL 2021. His inclusion has surprised many.
Image: BCCI
Prasidh Krishna has been added to the ODI squad for the WI series. He has played 4 ODIs and has 9 wickets to his name.
Image: BCCI