IND vs WI: 5 Players to watch out for in 3rd ODI

Prasidh Krishna returned with the stunning bowling figures of 4/12 in 9 overs in the 2nd ODI. He will be the top player to watch out for on Friday.
Suryakumar Yadav has looked strong so far in both the ODIs while contributing with a knock of 64 runs in the 2nd ODI. He will be expected to continue batting in the same way in the 3rd ODI.
After joining the team for the 2nd ODI, KL Rahul went out to the pavilion following a disappointing runout on the individual score of 49 runs. In the 3rd ODI, he is most likely to continue where he left off in the 2nd ODI.
Odean Smith impressed everyone with a knock of 24 runs off 20 balls and the bowling figures of 2/29 in 7 overs. He will definitely be one of the key players for the visitors on Friday.
Nicholas Pooran led the visitors to the loss in the 2nd ODI after coming into the series with a lot of reputation. He will be a player to watch out for on Friday, as he will be seeking buyers in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
