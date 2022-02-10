IND vs WI: 5 Players who shone in 2nd ODI against West Indies
Suryakumar Yadav scored the maximum of 64 runs for India in the first innings of the 2nd ODI and helped India set a target of 238 runs for West Indies.
Prasidh Krishna opened the tally of wickets for India in the second innings and finished with the staggering figures of 4/12 in nine overs.
Deepak Hooda played an important knock of 29 runs off 25 balls in the first innings and later took his first international wicket, bowling the first over of his career in his second match for India.
Shamarh Brooks was the lone warrior for the Caribbean team as he scored 44 runs off 64 balls during his time at the middle, while wickets kept falling from the other end.
Odean Smith posed a threat for India in the latter stage of the match, as he scored 24 runs off 20 balls with the help of two mammoth sixes and a four. He also returned with the bowling figures of 2/29 in seven overs.
