Saksham nagar
Jun 24 ,2023
IND vs WI: 5 players who were axed after WTC final
Image: AP
Players who were axed from Team India's squad for West Indies tour after the WTC 2023 Final.
Image: AP
India pacer Umesh Yadav didn't perform well in the WTC 2023 Final and as a result has been removed from Team India's squad for West Indies tour.
Image: AP
Mohammed Shami did a great job with the ball and eyeing the upcoming series and ODI World Cup 2023 he has been rested for the West Indies tour.
Image: AP
Cheteshwar Pujara got out playing irresponsible shots during the WTC 2023 Final and as a result has been snubbed from Team India squad for WI tour.
Image: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal was in team India's back players list for WTC 2023 Final and as a result, has been included in the team's squad for WI tour.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mukesh Kumar performed well in the Indian Premier League 2023 for DC and has also been in the team's squad for the West Indies tour.
Image: AP
Ruturaj Gaikwad performed well in the IPL 2023 for CSK and also in domestic cricket. He has been included in the team's squad for WI tour.
Image: KSCA
