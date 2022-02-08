IND vs WI: 6 Players to watch out for in 2nd ODI
Rohit Sharma put up a display with the bat (60) and also got his field and bowling options right in the 1st ODI, the captain will definitely be the one to watch out for.
Image: PTI
Kieron Pollard failed to perform in the 1st game but is a capable hitter.
Image: PTI
Yuzvendra Chahal was key for India in the middle overs and the team will hope he comes good again.
Image: PTI
Jason Holder has proven exploits with both the bat and the ball and his all-round ability makes him an important player.
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli is yet to give in a performance in recent times, and with each time all eyes turn to him expecting a big ton.
Image: PTI
In the absence of senior pacers, Mohammed Siraj is leading the Indian lineup.
Image: PTI