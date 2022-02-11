IND vs WI: India's likely XI for 3rd ODI; who replaces whom?
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Captain Rohit Sharma will lead India in the third and final ODI against West Indies. This is his first full-time ODI series as captain.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return for the third and final ODI. Dhawan was ruled out of the first two games due to COVID-19 infection.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli will play the third ODI against West Indies. His performance in the first two games was not up to the mark.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Vice-captain KL Rahul made a statement in his first match back from a break. He will retain his place in the playing XI.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role in India's win in the first two games. He will retain his place for the third ODI.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Rishabh Pant will retain his place in the playing XI given that he is the first-choice wicket-keeper of the side.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Deepak Hooda is likely to retain his place in the playing XI thanks to his amazing all-round performance in the first two games.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Deepak Chahar could be added to the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur. Chahar was not part of the team in the first two ODIs.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Kuldeep Yadav could take Yuzvendra Chahal's place in the playing XI for the third and final ODI against West Indies.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Avesh Khan could get his first opportunity to play for the senior men's side as India have already sealed the three-match series 2-0. He could come in place of Mohammed Siraj.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Prasidh Krishna is most likely to retain his place in the playing XI given his performance in the first two ODIs against West Indies.
Image: BCCI/Twitter