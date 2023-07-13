Vishal Tiwari
Jul 13 ,2023
IND vs WI: R Ashwin's record-breaking spree in West Indies
R Ashwin is currently playing in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies.
The all-rounder broke multiple records with his bowling on Day 1 of the first Test match in Dominica.
After dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ashwin became the first bowler to take wickets of father-son duo.
Ashwin also became the bowler with most five-wicket hauls in Tests among active players. He took his 33rd fifer yesterday.
He also broke the record for registering most bowled dismissals in Tests by an Indian bowler with 95 bowled dismissals.
Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to take 700 international wickets after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
Ashwin finished Day 1 with an exceptional bowling figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs helping India bowl the hosts out for 150.
