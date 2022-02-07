IND vs WI: Team India trump West Indies to win first ODI; See pics
Image: BCCI
Washington Sundar who made his comeback into the team picked up a 3-wicket haul, two of which came early in the game to give IND a strong start.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers and delivered a match-winning performance (4-49).
Image: BCCI
The Indian bowling combined to bowl West Indies for a meagre total of 176.
Image: BCCI
Skipper Rohit Sharma led the Indian chase scoring 60 and combining with Kishan for an 84 run partnership.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav (34*) combined with debutant Deepak Hooda (26*) to put a 62 unbeaten partnership to give India a six wicket win.
Image: PTI