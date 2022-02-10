IND vs WI: Top images from Team India's win in 2nd ODI against West Indies; See pics
Image: bcci.tv
Rishabh Pant looks skywards while walking out to bat for India in the 2nd ODI against West Indies, for the first time as an opener.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed on 5 runs three overs into the first innings of the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored 90 runs for the fourth wicket stand, before KL Rahul's dismissal on 49 runs.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat after hitting the half-century. He scored 64 runs in total and helped India reach a defendable total.
Twitter Image: @BCCI
The recently crowned ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup champions enjoy the live-action of the IND vs WI 2nd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Image: BCCI
Prasidh Krishna opened the tally of wickets for India on Wednesday. He was chosen as the player of the match for his incredible bowling figures of 4/12 in 9 overs.
Image: BCCI
Shardul Thakur and Virat Kohli celebrate the important wicket of former West Indies skipper Jason Holder.
Image: BCCI
Prasidh Krishna and Akel Hossain exchange words, as both cricketers were involved in a fierce cricket battle.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Hooda hugs Virat Kohli after picking up his maiden international wicket, bowling the first over of his career in only his second international match.
Image: bcci.tv
Odean Smith smashes a ball over the ropes for a six. He looked like a threat for India at the latter stage of the game and hit 24 runs off 20 balls, with the help of two sixes and a four.
Image: BCCI
Mohammad Siraj looks at Kohli as the latter lies down in the ground after completing a spectacular catch to dismiss dangerman Odean Smith.
Image: bcci.tv