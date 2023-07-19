Vishal Tiwari
Jul 19 ,2023
IND vs WI: Virat, Rohit meet cricket legend Brian Lara
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Former India captain Virat Kohli caught up with West Indies legend Brian Lara ahead of the 2nd Test match in Port of Spain.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Kohli and Lara were seen having a chat and sharing a laugh at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Lara also met Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the Men in Blue arrived at the stadium for a practice session.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
In this picture, Lara can be seen having a chat with India head coach Rahul Dravid. Both Lara and Dravid played during the same era.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also met with Lara and was seen having small talk just before the practice on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
