Vishal Tiwari

Jul 19 ,2023

IND vs WI: Virat, Rohit meet cricket legend Brian Lara
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Former India captain Virat Kohli caught up with West Indies legend Brian Lara ahead of the 2nd Test match in Port of Spain. Image: Twitter/BCCI
Kohli and Lara were seen having a chat and sharing a laugh at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago. Image: Twitter/BCCI
Lara also met Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the Men in Blue arrived at the stadium for a practice session. Image: Twitter/BCCI
In this picture, Lara can be seen having a chat with India head coach Rahul Dravid. Both Lara and Dravid played during the same era. Image: Twitter/BCCI
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also met with Lara and was seen having small talk just before the practice on Wednesday. Image: Twitter/BCCI
