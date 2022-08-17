Suraj Alva
IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul and Co. grind hard in training under watchful eyes of VVS Laxman
KL Rahul who is making a comeback to Team India in conversation with the members during a practice session as India takes on Zimbabwe
KL Rahul has not played any cricket for sometime due to injury. He will be hungry to score runs before Asia Cup as team India defends the title.
Shikhar Dhawan who will be Rahul's deputy during the ODI series will be eyeing for good series after recently featuring in ODI against West Indies.
After years of grinding Rahul Tripathy finally got his maiden India call up. He will be eyeing to make the chance count with both hands by scoring runs.
Ishan Kishan has a point to prove after being dropped for the Asia Cup tournament. The left-hander would want to score plenty of runs and impress selectors.
Sanju Samson has been in and out of the side however the Zimbabwe series will be crucial for him to stay in contention for a place in the T20 World Cup team.
Deepak Hooda has been challenging for a place in the T20 side with tremendous performance with the bat. The all-rounder will be hoping to have good series.
Ishan Kishan is involved in an intense chat with Shubman Gill as Team India grinds in the nets for the first match of thethree-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe.
