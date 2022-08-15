Prachi Arya
Aug 15 ,2022
Independence Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, stars who played patriotic characters
IMAGE: Instagram/adityadharfilms
Actor Alia Bhatt played the role of a spy in Kashmir who is married off to a Pakistani officer Iqbal.
IMAGE: Instagram/nitinmungekar
Vicky Kaushal played the role of army personnel in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
IMAGE: Instagram/adityadharfilms
Actor Janhvi Kapoor played the titular role of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
IMAGE: Instagram/GunjanSaxena_Fan
Actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen playing the role of an army officer in Sherhaah.
IMAGE: Instagram/shershaah.film
Actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his upcoming film SamBahadur.
IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09
Actor R Madhavan's recent outing Rocketry: The Nmabi Effect where he played an ex-ISRO scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan was loved by all.
IMAGE: Instagram/the.indian.taal
One of the most iconic performances by Hrithik Roshan was in 2004 when he played an Army officer in the film Lakshya.
IMAGE: Instagram/Bhanu Uday Goswami
