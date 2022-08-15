Astha Singh
Aug 15 ,2022
Independence Day 2022: Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah Border, Punjab
ANI
India and BSF flags hoisted at the Beating Retreat ceremony
ANI
Four-legged soldiers of BSF participate in the beating retreat ceremony
ANI
BSF soldiers perform at the Beating Retreat ceremony
ANI
BSF soldier shows valour during Beating Retreat ceremony
ANI
BSF soldier shakes hands with Pakistani Ranger
ANI
BSF soldiers and Pakistani Rangers' show of strength during the Beating Retreat ceremony
ANI
Find Out More