Aditi Rathi
Aug 15 ,2022
Independence Day 2022: Indians mark 75 years of freedom around the world
Image: Unsplash
Sonali Bendre celebrated Independence Day in Atlanta with fellow Indians.
Image: Twitter/@iamsonalibendre
Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev hoisted the Indian Flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Image: Instagram/@bachchan
Vivek Oberoi marked the 75th Independence Day in London, UK, with his family.
Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi
The Indian Embassy was lit in tricolour in Ankara, Turkey.
Image: Twitter/@IndianEmbassyTR
The Indian Embassy in Bhutan brimmed in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.
Image: Twitter/@Indiainbhutan
Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari shared a throwback picture of the Indian Flag at the International Space Station.
Image: Twitter/@Astro_Raja
Indians in Canada also participated in PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.
Image: Twitter/@sunny_varun
