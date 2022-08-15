Megha Rawat
Aug 15, 2022
Independence Day 2022: Monuments, Heritage Buildings across nation illuminated in Tricolor
Image: Twitter@ASIGoI
Image: Char Minar in Hyderabad of Telagana stuns on the eve of India's 76th Independence Day
Image: Twitter@mygovindia
The historic Golconda Fort in Telangana's Hyderabad city has been decorated in Tricolour lights
Image: Twitter@ASIGoI
Numerous temple complexes at Hampi in Karnatak have been decked up with Tricolour lights.
Image: Twitter@mygovindia
Khajuraho Temple in Madhya Pradesh has been lit in the colours of the National Flag
Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi
Lal Chowk in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir is adorned by the Indian Tricolours
Image: Twitter@ASIGoI
A mesmerizing view of Leh Palace in Ladakh illuminated in Tricolour
Image: Twitter@M_Lekhi
Lower Fort in Chandragiri in Andhra Pradesh in the shades of Tricolour
Image: Twitter@ASIGoI
Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station adorned nation's Tricolour as a part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations.
Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
A Glimpse of illuminated Qutub Minar to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence.
Image: Twitter/@PIBDelhi
Ramappa Temple in Telangana has been decked up in dazzling Tiranga colours.
Image: Twitter@M_Lekhi
Sher Shah Suri Tomb in the Sasaram town of Bihar shined bright on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day
Image: Twitter@ASIGoI
Somnath temple in Gujarat has been illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour to mark 75 years of Independence
Image: Twitter@mygovindia
Sun temple in Modhera of Gujarat was decked up with bright Tricolour lights to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.
Image: Twitter@mygovindia
The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai has been lit in Tiranga colours
Image: Twitter@PIBMumbai
Govind Deo Temple in Uttar Pradesh has been illuminated in the shades of Tricolour.
Image: Twitter@M_Lekhi
