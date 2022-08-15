Sneha Biswas
Aug 15 ,2022
Independence Day 2022: Unique decor ideas to give your house a makeover
Celebrate Independence Day with various designs of tri-colour-themed rangoli art.
Image: Instagram@jaishriu4
Origamis are not just eye-catching but they are easily available and very affordable too.
Image: Instagram@bhartis_art
Tri-colour balloons can never go out of trend and they are an integral part of every independence day celebration.
Image: Instagram@omaima_anu
Making a flag with a tricolour cloth will add an aesthetic touch to your independance day decoration.
Image: Instagram@vermadecorators
Coloured paper ball decoration ideas can make your homely decorations more appealing.
Image: Twitter@RMallThane
To give a patriotic look to the house, one can also use tricoloured cushions.
Image: ANI
Floral decoration will make your house look beautiful.
Image: ANI
Clay models are also a unique way of decorating your house on independence day.
Image: Instagram@antracreations09
