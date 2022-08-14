Aditi Rathi
Aug 14 ,2022
Independence Day: Patriotic web series to watch as India celebrates 75 years of freedom
'Shoorveer' is Disney+ Hotstar's latest web series that follows a mission of an elite unit of the Indian Defense Forces.
'Special Ops 1.5' follows the story of Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh, who forms a task force to prevent terrorist attacks. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Prime Video series 'The Family Man' follows a spy named Shrikant Tiwari and his attempt to prevent terrorist attacks in the country.
Mohit Raina-starrer 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is a perfect watch for Independence Day 2022. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Forgotten Army' series on Prime Video is based on the true events of the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose.
Emraan Hashmi-starrer Netflix series 'Bard Of Blood' follows the story of an ex-IIW agent.
