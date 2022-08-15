Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 15 ,2022
India 75: Neeraj Chopra to Mary Kom, athletes who changed the landscape of Indian sports
Neeraj Chopra became the 1st Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal in an individual track and field event, during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Image: AP
PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, who recently claimed her maiden CWG gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter
MS Dhoni is regarded as the most successful India captain. He won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 titles,
Image: AP
Mary Kom won the bronze medal for India at the 2012 London Olympics. She is a 6-time world championships gold medallist, among other glories.
Image: AP
Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the greatest cricketer to ever play for India, courtesy of his 20-year-long career. He scored over 34000 runs for India.
Image: AP
Deepika Kumari became a known name in the Indian sports community after she won 2 gold medals in CWG 2010. She has also won 2 World Championships silver medals.
Image: PTI
Mithali Raj is seen as a legend of Women’s cricket due to her time with Team India. She is the first Indian woman to play 20 years of international cricket.
Image: AP
Legendary sprinter PT Usha won many laurels in the Asian Games and Asian Championships and also represented India at the Olympic Games.
Image: PTI
Sunil Chhetri stands among legends like Ronaldo and Messi in the top international goal-scoring list. He has played a major role to revive the game in India.
Image: PTI
