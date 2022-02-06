India does it again, wins record 5th U-19 World Cup title; See Pics
Image: ICC/ Instagram
India U19 team won the ICC U19 World Cup final for the fifth time in the history of the tournament. The boys in blue have previously won the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.
Image: ICC/ Instagram
India U19 Skipper Yash Dhull joins an elite list of U19 skippers who have won the U19 title for the country. Dhull joins the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chamd (2012) and Prithvi Shaw (2018)
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
India U19 World Cup team was hit with COVID trouble after the opening match sidelining couple f important players. However, the Boys in Blue stayed unbeaten and also won the title.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
India U19 team stayed unbeaten during the tournament beating South Africa, Ireland and Uganda in the group stage. In the knockout stage, the team defeated defending champions Bangladesh, Australia and England in the final.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
The likes of skipper Yash Dhull, vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed and bowlers played major roles in India U19 success during the U19 World Cup.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter