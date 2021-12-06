India leads list of teams with most consecutive Test series wins at home
Image: Twitter@BCCI
England won seven Test series in a row at home from May 2009 to May 2012. South Africa share the same record as well from March 1998 to November 2001.
Image: ANI
West Indies recorded eight consecutive victories at home from March 76 to February 86, a decade that they dominated with stars such as Clive Lloyd.
Image: PTI
Australia won 10 back to back series wins at home from November 1994 to November 2000, with most of the wins coming under skipper Adam Gilchrist.
Image: ANI
Australia recorded another 10 consecutive series wins at home from July 2004 to November 2008, with most of them coming under the captaincy of Ricky Ponting.
Image: Twitter@RickyPonting
Consequently of the series win against NZ, Team India extended their consecutive Test series wins at home to 14. This run began back in February 2013.
Image: ANI