Vishal Tiwari
Feb 28 ,2023
India legend Sachin Tendulkar meets Bill Gates
Image: Insta/SachinTendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Mumbai.
Image: Insta/SachinTendulkar
Tendulkar took part in a discussion where Gates was speaking as the chief guest.
Image: Insta/SachinTendulkar
Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to meet with entrepreneurs and innovators.
Image: Insta/bmgfindia
Bill Gates has come to India to oversee the work of his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Image: Insta/bmgfindia
As far as Tendulkar is concerned, he continues to play in charitable leagues across the world.
Image: RSWS
