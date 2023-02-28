Vishal Tiwari

India legend Sachin Tendulkar meets Bill Gates
Image: Insta/SachinTendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Mumbai. Image: Insta/SachinTendulkar
Tendulkar took part in a discussion where Gates was speaking as the chief guest. Image: Insta/SachinTendulkar
Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to meet with entrepreneurs and innovators. Image: Insta/bmgfindia
Bill Gates has come to India to oversee the work of his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Image: Insta/bmgfindia
As far as Tendulkar is concerned, he continues to play in charitable leagues across the world. Image: RSWS
