India marks Pollution Control Day; remembers Bhopal Gas tragedy 1984
India marks Pollution Control Day every year on 2 December to raise awareness over pollution caused by industrial operations and human ignorance.
This day is even remembered for paying homage to those who perished in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy that took place on the intervening nights of December 2 & 3, 1984.
Deadly gas Methyl Isocyanate or MIC was leaked from an insecticide plant owned by the Indian subsidiary of the American firm Union Carbide Corporation.
The final death toll of the tragedy was somewhere between 15,000 to 20,000.
Investigators later revealed that the plant was understaffed and the standard operating measures led to the catastrophe.
Apart from remembering the Bhopal gas leak, the main goal of National Pollution Control Day is to draw attention to the significance of pollution control laws and the negative consequences of pollution.
