Vishal Tiwari
Jul 12 ,2022
India Predicted XI for IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Is 'injured' Virat Kohli playing at The Oval?
Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian side in the first ODI against England on Tuesday.
Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England.
Shreyas Iyer is expected to play in place of an injured Virat Kohli in the first ODI on Tuesday.
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England.
Rishabh Pant is expected to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England.
Hardik Pandya is likely to feature in the first ODI against England as an all-rounder.
Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England.
Mohammed Shami is expected to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England.
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the first ODI against England as India's primary pacer.
Prasidh Krishna is expected to be part of the playing XI for the first ODI against England.
Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to feature in the first ODI against England as India's primary spinner.
