Vishal Tiwari
Jul 14 ,2022
India Predicted XI for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Is Virat Kohli playing at Lord's?
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the second ODI against England on Thursday.
Image: BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan is expected to open the batting for India alongside Rohit Sharma.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer will most likely feature in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI in place of injured Virat Kohli.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI against England.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant will don the wicketkeeping gloves for India in the 2nd ODI on Thursday.
Image: BCCI
Hardik Pandya will feature in the playing XI for India in the 2nd ODI as an all-rounder.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is another all-rounder who is expected to play in the 2nd ODI for India.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack for India in the 2nd ODI on Thursday.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah will also lead the pace attack from the other end for India in the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Prasidh Krishna is expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal will lead India's spin attack in the 2nd ODI against England.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More