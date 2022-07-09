Vishal Tiwari
Jul 09 ,2022
India Predicted XI for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Kohli & Bumrah return to the playing 11
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the 2nd T20I against England on Saturday.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is expected to return to playing XI for the 2nd T20I against England.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Hooda is expected to retain his place in the playing XI courtesy of his performances.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav will most likely bat at the No. 4 position in the 2nd T20I against England.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant will return to the playing XI for the 2nd T20I against England after a break from the 1st game.
Image: BCCI
Hardik Pandya will retain his place as an all-rounder for the 2nd T20I on Saturday.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja will return to playing XI for the 2nd T20I after a break from the first game.
Image: BCCI
Harshal Patel is expected to feature in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I on Saturday.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also retain his place in the playing Xi for the 2nd T20I against England.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal will retain his place as the lead spinner for the 2nd T20I against England.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah will return to playing XI for the 2nd T20I after a break from the first game.
Image: BCCI
