Aug 19 ,2022
India Predicted XI for IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad get a chance in playing 11
Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan is expected to open the batting after smacking 81 runs in the first ODI.
He is expected to be joined by Shubman Gill, who hit 82 runs in the first ODI.
Ishan Kishan is expected to bat at number three.
Team India captain KL Rahul, who returned from injury in the first ODI, is expected to bat at four.
All-rounder Deepak Hooda is expected to bat at five.
Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson is expected to bat at number six and will be desperate to get some runs.
After picking up three wickets in the first ODI, Axar Patel will hope to continue his fine form.
Deepak Chahar will also hope to continue his form, having picked up three wickets on his return.
While Kuldeep Yadav failed to pick up a wicket in the first ODI, he would hope to get some scalps in the second.
Similarly to Patel and Chahar, Prasidh Krishna also picked up three wickets in the first ODI.
Team India may consider giving Avesh Khan more game time instead of Mohammed Siraj.
