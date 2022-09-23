Vishal Tiwari
Sep 23 ,2022
India Predicted XI vs Australia: Will Umesh Yadav be replaced by Bumrah in 2nd T20I?
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Captain Rohit Sharma will open the batting for India in the second T20I on Friday.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Vice-captain KL Rahul will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the second T20I.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Virat Kohli will bat at his usual number three position in the second T20I against Australia.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to come in at number four position in the batting order.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Hardik Pandya will come in at number five position in the second T20I on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Rishabh Pant is expected to replace Dinesh Karthik in the second T20I on Friday.
Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
Axar Patel will retain his place as an all-rounder for the second T20I on Friday.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Harshal Patel is expected to be part of the pace attack for the second T20I afainst Australia.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the second T20I.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah will most likely replace Umesh Yadav in the playing XI for the second T20I.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to replace Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
