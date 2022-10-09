Vishal Tiwari
Oct 09 ,2022
India Predicted XI vs South Africa: Will there be more debuts in 2nd IND vs SA ODI?
Image: BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the 2nd ODI on Sunday and will open the batting.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill is expected to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to bat at the number three position in the 2nd ODI vs SA.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan is expected to feature in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer is the vice-captain of the side and will definitely play the second ODI.
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson is expected to don the wicketkeeper's gloves after his amazing performance in the first game.
Image: BCCI
Shardul Thakur is also expected to feature in the playing XI for the second ODI.
Image: BCCI
Ravi Bishnoi is expected to feature in the playing XI for the second ODI vs SA.
Image: BCCI
Avesh Khan will most likely play as one of the three pacers in the 2nd ODI on Sunday.
Image: BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav is expected to lead the spin bowling attack in the second ODI on Sunday.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace bowling attack in the 2nd ODI on Sunday.
Image: BCCI
