India-Russia Summit: Highlights From PM Modi-Putin's Opening Remarks
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for a day-long summit on Monday. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi in his opening remarks stated that relation between India and Russia is a truly unique and reliable model of interstate friendship.
"By 2025, we've set a target of trade worth $30 billion and investment worth $50 billion," PM Modi said.
In his opening remarks, President Putin said that Russia perceives India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time tested friend, adding the relations between the two nations are growing.
"It gives me great pleasure to visit India. Trade between the two countries fell by 17% last year, but this year saw a 38% increase in trade in the first nine months," Putin said.
