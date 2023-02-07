Anmol Singla
Feb 07 ,2023
India sends aid to 'dost' Turkey as well as Syria after devastating earthquake
Image: MEAIndia
India became one of the first countries to dispatch aid to Turkey with its rescuers already on the ground having landed in Adana on Tuesday morning.
Image: MEAIndia
The first C17 aircraft comprised more than 50 NDRF search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines, etc
Image: MEAIndia
Along with the teams, essential equipment such as ventilators, cardiac monitors, X-ray machines, and oxygen generation plant were also sent.
Image: MEAIndia
"We really appreciate the sincere...help of India. The first 48-72 hours are very important & Indian rescue teams are in the field," said Turkish envoy to India
Image: MEAIndia
EAM Jaishankar had contacted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad and expressed his solidarity and conveyed support including a steady supply of medicines
Image: MEAIndia
India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) personnel land in Adana, Turkey
Image: MEAIndia
Two more C-17s are planned for Turkey in the late evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel, reported ANI.
Image: MEAIndia
Agra’s Army Field Hospital dispatched a medical team of 99 people who have specialisation in various forms of medicine, including general and orthopedic surgery
Image: MEAIndia
The second C-17 air craft with NDRF teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles left for Turkey on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: MEAIndia
India to also send medical supplies to Damascus, Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.
Image: MEAIndia
