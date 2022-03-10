India spinner Rahul Chahar gets married in grand ceremony in Goa; See pics
Image: CSK/Twitter
Rahul Chahar on Wednesday tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fiancee Ishani Johar.
Image: RahulChahar/Insta
The wedding was held in Goa and only close friends and family members were invited by the couple.
Image: RahulChahar/Insta
In this picture, Rahul, who will play for Punjab Kings in the IPL, can be seen taking vows with his wife.
Image: RahulChahar/Insta
Rahul's elder brother Deepak Chahar also attended the wedding ceremony and was seen posing with the couple.
Image: CSK/Twitter