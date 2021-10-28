India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile: Here are 5 features that put us ahead
Developed by the indigenous defence mammoth DRDO, Agni-5 uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine
Image: ANI
Agni-5 Range: It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy
Image: PTI
Agni-5 speed: It can reach an exceptional Mach 24 speed which is 29,401 km/h, 18,269 mph or 8.1670 km/s
Image: AP
Agni-5 is road-mobile and can be transported by a truck and launched via a canister
Image: AP
Agni-5 can be equipped with the MIRV capable of carrying multiple warheads
Image: PTI