India tour of England: 5 Players who impressed in warm-up matches against DER and NOR
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Ahead of the warm-up fixtures in England, Deepak Hooda had a fantastic series against Ireland where he smashed his maiden century.
Image :AP
In the warm-up fixture against Derbyshire, Deepak Hooda carried his form from the Ireland series to smash a half-century as India went on to register 7 wicket win.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Arshdeep Singh finally got his India debut when he featured in both the warm-up matches. The left-arm pacer picked up a total of 4 wickets in two matches.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Umran Malik made his debut against Ireland and picked up his maiden T20I wicket during the 2nd T20I match.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Umran Malik played in the first warm-up match against Derbyshire in which he conceded 31 runs in 4 overs and picked up 2 wickets.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Harshal Patel was expensive during the 2nd T20I match against Ireland. In the warmup fixture against Northamptonshire Patel scored a half-century and picked up 2 wickets.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Dinesh Karthik donned the captaincy hat for two warm-up fixtures before T20I series. Against Northamptonshire
the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 34 runs in 26 balls.
Image: Derbyshire/ Twitter
Avesh Khan warmed up for the 1st T20I with a two-wicket haul against Northamptonshire. The pacer picked up 2 wickets conceding 16 runs in 3 overs and bowled one maiden over.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram