India tour of South Africa: 3 reasons how India could dominate Proteas in their backyard
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are two of the most experienced Indian batters, who have performed fairly well in South Africa and are expected to do so this time too.
Image: AP
Rahane scored a total of 209 runs for India during their tour of South Africa in 2013-14 which included two half-centuries. Meanwhile, he returned with a total of 57 runs in the lone Test he played in South Africa during the 2017-18 season.
Image: AP
Pujara scored 280 during the 2013-14 season which included a century and a half-century. Alongside Rahane, Pujara will be one of the key players for India, during their 2021-22 tour of South Africa.
Image: AP
The Indian fast-bowling pair of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah dominated the Proteas batters when India toured South Africa in 2017/18. They are expected to shine for India during the upcoming tour.
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah picked a total of 14 wickets during the 2017-18 tour of South Africa, including his best bowling figures of 5/54.
Image: AP
Mohammad Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India during the 2017/18 tour by picking up a total of 15 wickets in the Test series.
Image: AP
The fact that India head to their tour of South Africa after defeating New Zealand in both the T20I and Test series further supports the prediction that India could dominate the Proteas at their home if all set pieces align together.
Image: BCCI