India vs Afghanistan: 3 key player battles to look forward to in T20 World Cup match
Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC
KL Rahul needs to show his IPL 2021 form and will have to be ready as he will be facing Mujeeb Ur Rahman who is recovering from an injury but should be fit.
Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC
Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler to have taken any wickets at the T20 World Cup so far and it will be up to him to get the wicket of Hazrathullah Zazai.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter/T20worldcup.com/ICC
Virat Kohli will have to be careful when he faces off with Rashid Khan and vice-versa as both are crucial players for their respective teams and can decide the match.
Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC