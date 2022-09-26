Suraj Alva
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Big talking points as India vanquish Australia to seal series
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Team India on Sunday registered a six-wicket win over Australia in Hyderabad to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli's love affair with Australia continues as he smashed his eighth T20I half-century.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav decimated Australia's bowling attack scoring 69 runs off 36 runs. He received a standing ovation from fans and teammates.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Cameron Green ended up as Australia's highest run-scorer and now holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty against India.
Image: Cricket.com.au/Twitter
In absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel took the opportunity to perform well and end up with eight wickets in the series.
Image: AP
Tim David displayed his true power in the final match. His innings 54 runs from 25-balls justified the hype and his selection in Australian team.
Image: Cricket Australia/Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's poor form with the ball continued as he leaked runs at an economy of 13 runs.
Image: BCCI.TV
Jasprit Bumrah conceded 50 runs in four overs which was his most expensive spell in T20Is.
Image: BCCI.TV
